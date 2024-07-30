Good news for BTS fans: Suprise from Jimin and Jungkook

Seoul: BTS has just unveiled a new project featuring members Jimin and Jungkook. Titled ‘Are You Sure?!’, this Disney+ original series showcases a special journey the two embarked on together, capturing moments from their lives off the stage.

The series is set to provide fans with a different perspective of the duo, highlighting their friendship and adventures before Jungkook’s military enlistment.

In the series, viewers will see Jimin and Jungkook enjoying a summer in the US, an autumn in Jeju, and a winter in Sapporo. The trailer hints at a variety of activities, from kayaking to snowboarding, all set against stunning backdrops. These experiences are not just about sightseeing but also about the deep bond between the two artists.

The uniqueness of ‘Are You Sure?!’ lies in its focus on the personal aspects of their lives, showing them in a more relaxed and natural environment compared to their usual stage presence. This series offers a glimpse into their youth and the spontaneous joy they find in exploring new places together. The poster released alongside the trailer enhances this narrative, portraying them amidst beautiful landscapes, exuding a sense of freedom and happiness.

‘Are You Sure?!’ will be available on Disney+, with the first two episodes premiering on August 8th. The series will have a total of 8 episodes, with new episodes released weekly every Thursday, beginning August 15th. This series is a must-watch for fans eager to see a different side of Jimin and Jungkook, capturing the essence of their friendship and adventures in a heartfelt and authentic way.