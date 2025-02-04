Goods trains collide in UP’s Fatehpur, loco pilot injured

Kanpur: A freight train rammed into a stationary goods train in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district on Tuesday, February 4, leaving a loco pilot injured and causing the derailment of the guard coach and engine.

The incident took place around 6 am in the dedicated freight corridor near Pambhirpur, Khaga in Fatehpur district.

The loco pilot, who sustained injuries, had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel, Prem Kumar Gautam, IG, Prayagraj range, said.

Rescue operations are underway to clear the corridor, the IG added.

A total of 29 train accidents took place in the current financial year up to November 26 due to equipment failure and sabotage among other reasons that left 17 people dead and 71 injured, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

In a written reply in the upper house on November 29, Vaishnaw provided month-wise details of the accidents. He was responding to DMK MP Kanimozhi’s questions regarding the number of accidents in trains, including goods trains that occurred during the last year along with the reasons.

The DMK MP also sought to know the “number of Committees appointed to inquire into the causes of such accidents”, “the findings of the Inquiry Committees and the action taken thereon” and “the amount of compensation paid by the government to the victims” and others.

In his reply, Vaishnaw said, “As a consequence of various safety measures taken over the years, there has been a steep decline in the number of accidents. Consequential train accidents have reduced from 135 in 2014-15 to 40 in 2023-24.”

“It may be noted that the consequential train accidents during 2004-14 were 1,711 (average 171 per annum), which has declined to 678 during 2014-24 (average 68 per annum) — a reduction of 60 per cent,” he said.

According to minister Vaishnaw, inquiries into rail accidents are carried out by the statutory body, the Commissioner of Railway Safety under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and department Inquiry Committees according to the norms.