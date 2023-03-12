Google announces ‘Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1’ update

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th March 2023 4:01 pm IST
San Francisco: Tech giant Google has announced that it will release its “Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1” update in the week of March 13.

This update will download automatically for Beta Program members, reports Android Authority.

With this update, the Beta Program users will get the QPR3 before the stable version is rolled out to the public.

The stable version of the update is expected to be released in June this year.

It seems that the users who are enrolled in the Beta Program will not receive the upcoming March QPR2 public stable release, the report said.

So, if they want the stable update, then they will have to opt out of the program.

Recently, the tech giant had highlighted its key initiatives for 2023 which is to make Android and Google Play more safe and secure.

“It’s our top priority to keep Android and Google Play safe for developers to build successful businesses and provide quality apps and games to billions of users around the world,” the tech giant said.

