Google announces free JEE Main mock test service on Gemini

Google on Wednesday, January 28, announced the launch of a free, full-length practice test for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on its AI platform, Gemini, offering aspirants a realistic exam experience along with AI-driven feedback.

“We have grounded the practice tests in rigorously vetted content from education companies like PhysicsWallah and Careers360, to build a best in class experience for learners,” Google said in a blog post, adding that it will help ensure students prepare with material that closely resembles what will be seen on test day.

The prompt to use the feature is, “I want to take a JEE Main mock test,” and Gemini will provide the test as well as give feedback highlighting areas where more work is needed and where a student excelled.

Building on last week’s announcement of practice SATs in Gemini, you can now also take full-length mock JEE Main tests in Gemini at no cost. — Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) January 28, 2026

Canvas tool in AI Mode

With Google’s AI Mode, students can also create study guides and quizzes using the feature, “Canvas,” which opens a side panel where students can draft, edit, and improve their study material.

They can upload their class notes or files for AI to understand the syllabus, which Canvas opens and combines with information from the web and uploaded notes to create content.

Once a quiz is completed in Canvas, the tool offers instant feedback and detailed explanations of correct answers to help improve future test preparation.

Last week, Google added full-length Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) practice tests to Gemini, where students can start a SAT practice test by typing “I want to take a practice SAT test” into the platform.