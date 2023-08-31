Google announces training programme for journalists covering upcoming elections in India

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 31st August 2023 4:38 pm IST
Google expands cost-effective AI-optimised infrastructure portfolio for customers

New Delhi: Google on Thursday announced ‘PollCheck Election Academy 2023’, a digital training series for journalists covering upcoming elections in India.

Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, in collaboration with DataLEADS and In Old News, is opening sign-ups for PollCheck Election Academy to support journalists and newsrooms covering the upcoming elections in India with the tools and skills they need to gather, verify and tell authoritative and engaging stories.

PollCheck 2023 is the fourth and largest edition of this training programme that will support training in 15 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and English.

MS Education Academy

The three-part initiative will focus on topics such as — online verification, video storytelling, digital safety, YouTube for news, media literacy and data journalism, among others.

Also Read
India’s fintech ecosystem to reach $70 bn in annual revenue by FY30

In poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram, Google will organise full-day, in-person sessions with expert trainers.

Moreover, journalists and editors looking to get their teams election-ready can sign up to be a part of the Pollcheck Hub and get a chance to host GNI India Training Network’s in-person training at their own newsrooms, the company said.

The sessions can be conducted in any of the 15 languages.

Newsrooms can choose from topics like tackling the evolving challenge of misinformation, essentials of digital verification, verification accelerator, data journalism, online safety and video storytelling, among others.

Last month, Google announced the launch of a new fact-checking tool that can help journalists and fact-checkers speed up the process of verifying online media they need to report on developing stories.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 31st August 2023 4:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button