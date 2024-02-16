Google brings more Gemini models to customers with new updates

In addition, the company's most sophisticated and capable model for complex tasks -- Gemini 1.0 Ultra, is now generally available on Vertex AI for customers via 'allowlist'.

San Francisco: Google on Friday said that it is bringing more Gemini models to customers with new updates and expanded availability on its Vertex artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

Gemini 1.0 Pro, a model for scaling across AI tasks, is now generally available to all Vertex AI customers.

“Starting today, any developer can start building with Gemini Pro in production. 1.0 Pro offers the best balance of quality, performance, and cost for most AI tasks, like content generation, editing, summarisation and classification,” Google said in a blogpost.

According to the company, 1.0 Ultra is intended for complex tasks, with a particularly strong performance in areas such as complex instruction, code, reasoning and multilingualism, and is optimised for high-quality output.

The tech giant also announced Gemini 1.5 Pro, a mid-sized multimodal model optimised for scaling across a wide range of tasks. It is now in private preview on Vertex AI.

“1.5 Pro introduces a new breakthrough experimental feature in long-context understanding — the longest context window of any large-scale foundation model yet,” Google said.

This model can manage a context containing one million tokens, meaning 1.5 Pro can process vast amounts of information in one go, including “1 hour of video, 11 hours of audio, codebases with over 30,000 lines of code or over 700,000 words”.

With 1.5 Pro, enterprises can accurately analyse an entire code library in a single prompt, analyse and compare content across hours of video, enable chatbots to hold long conversations without forgetting details, etc.

