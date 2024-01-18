Google Cloud AI to power Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 series

San Jose: Samsung and Google Cloud have announced a new, multi-year partnership to bring Google Cloud’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to its smartphones, starting with the new Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung will be the first Google Cloud partner to deploy Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud to their smartphone devices.

“We’re thrilled that the Galaxy S24 series is the first smartphone equipped with Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI,” said Janghyun Yoon, Corporate EVP and Head of Software Office of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung.

Gemini can generalise and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information including text, code, images, and video.

Starting with Samsung-native applications, users can take advantage of the summarization feature across Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard. Gemini Pro on Vertex AI provides Samsung with critical Google Cloud features, including security, safety, privacy, and data compliance.

Galaxy S24 series users can also immediately benefit from Imagen 2, Google’s most advanced text-to-image diffusion technology from Google DeepMind to date.

With Imagen 2 on Vertex AI, Samsung can bring safe and intuitive photo-editing capabilities into users’ hands. These features can be found in Generative Edit2 in S24’s Gallery application.

“With Gemini, Samsung’s developers can leverage Google Cloud’s world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge performance, and flexibility to deliver safe, reliable, and engaging generative AI powered applications on Samsung smartphone devices,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

Meanwhile, chip giant Qualcomm announced its premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy is powering latest flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra globally and Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 in select regions.

“Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy instills its advanced AI capabilities in the Galaxy S24 series, to enable new experiences with AI features to empower users’ everyday life,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handset, Qualcomm.

It also fuels advanced professional-quality camera, gaming experiences and ultra-fast connectivity including Wi-Fi 7, he added.