Google displays sexual assault, domestic violence hotline on related searches

Hyderabad: Google has started displaying the AKS Foundation helpline number whenever netizens are searching for terms related to sexual assault and domestic violence.

The results of search terms such as “domestic violence”, “husband hit me”, “sexual assault” etc are showing a helpline number of the foundation along with the option to visit the official website of the foundation.

A helpline number, 8793088814 along with the message “Help is available. speak with someone today” is appearing on the top of the search result page.

The hotline of the foundation is offering support 24 hours a day.

Domestic violence in India

As per the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) report, nearly one-third of the women in the country have witnessed physical or sexual violence.

The survey also revealed that around 32 percent of the married women in the age group of 18 to 49 years have experienced physical, sexual, or emotional spousal violence. Out of the different violence, physical violence is the most common type of spousal violence as it has been experienced by 28 percent of married women.

Men too face domestic violence in the country. However, domestic violence against men is only four percent.

Among the states, Karnataka reported the highest percent of domestic violence against women. The percentage is least in Lakshadweep.