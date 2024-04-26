Google Doodle marks 2nd phase of general elections with voting symbol

Elections are being held across 88 seats in 13 states and Union Territories.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Updated: 26th April 2024 2:09 pm IST
Screen grab

New Delhi: Google marked the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a colourful doodle on its homepage on Friday celebrating the inked index finger, which signals that a person has voted.

The Google Doodle by the American tech giant shows an index finger marked with indelible ink replacing the ‘O’ in the logo spelling out its name. The indelible purple ink is generally applied on the left-hand index finger of a voter to prevent duplication of voting. It has come to be recognised as a symbol of pride among voters who have participated in the election process.

It is a common scene to see voters clicking photos outside polling booths, showing the ‘inked’ finger.

Clicking on the doodle leads to Google’s search page, showing latest updates and news stories on the elections.

Google had put the same doodle on April 19 to mark the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls began on April 19 and end on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

