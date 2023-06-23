Google India announces 2nd edition of ‘Startup School’ starting July 11

This year, Google is hoping to reach 30,000 startups and help them innovate responsibly, and learn best practices at scale through a curriculum tailored to the unique needs of the Indian ecosystem.

Published: 23rd June 2023
New Delhi: After the success of the first edition, Google India on Friday announced the launch of the second edition of the virtual “Startup School” 2023, supported by Startup India, starting from July 11.

“This year’s programme will span over eight weeks, featuring over 30 Google and industry experts via fireside chats with transformative entrepreneurs and VCs, as well as instructor-led sessions on a series of topics including AI, product and tech strategy, marketing & global growth and funding & leadership, Aditya Swamy, Director, Play Partnerships, wrote in a blogpost.

“Startup India and Google with this shared mission of contributing to the growth of entrepreneurship in the country have come together to enable startups at scale through this programme,” said Manmeet K. Nanda, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The launch edition of Startup School saw over 14,000 startups participate from more than 600 towns and cities, with encouraging feedback, according to the company.

