Google launches new ‘.ing’ domain that lets you build website in single word

If you can tell the response won’t be useful, a blue “Skip response” button appears, reports 9to5Google.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 1st November 2023 12:57 pm IST
Google rolls out fact-check tool for images globally

New Delhi: Google Registry has launched a new domain extension type “.ing” that will let brands and businesses build their website in a single word.

Users can now register .ing domains as part of Google’s early access period, however they will have to pay “an additional one-time fee”.

“This top-level domain is ready for whatever you’re interested in, whether it’s mak.ing a fun website, giv.ing to a good cause, design.ing something beautiful or edit.ing an existing document,” Google explained in a blogpost on Tuesday.

MS Education Academy

Users can register for their unique domains through partner companies like GoDaddy and 101Domain.

Also Read
X’s value sinks below half of Musk’s USD 19 billion acquisition

The early access period will run until December 5, with fees decreasing on a “daily schedule”.

“On December 5 at 16:00 UTC, .ing domains will be publicly available at a base annual price through your registrar of choice,” the company said.

Google is also working on a .meme top-level domain, as per a Google Registry post from August.

The .meme domain is currently in a limited registration period, as mentioned in that post. On November 28, early access to .meme will open up, and the domain will be available for registration beginning December 5.

Meanwhile, Google’s AI chatbot Bard will now be faster and reply to your questions in real-time.

“Responses will show in real-time while in progress,” according to the update.

If you can tell the response won’t be useful, a blue “Skip response” button appears, reports 9to5Google.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 1st November 2023 12:57 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button