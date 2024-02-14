Google rolls out Gemini AI on iOS, Android outside of US

He also mentioned that the rollout will continue over the next few days.

New Delhi: Google has started to roll out its AI service Gemini AI (formerly Bard) in English to more countries on iOS and Android.

Gemini product lead Jack Krawczyk on Wednesday posted the development on X, saying mobile access to the English version of Gemini AI has started to roll out to other countries, via a dedicated app for Android users, or a toggle within the Google app on iOS.

“Android: Starting to roll out via invoking Google Assistant — triggers an in situ opt-in. Working on making it more clear exactly which Assistant features are works in progress vs which are available now. (also working on narrowing that gap!),” Krawczyk wrote.

“iOS: Rolling out as a toggle at the top of your Google app. Currently appears if you have your OS language set to English,” he added.

Japanese and Korean support is next, with more languages and countries to follow, Krawczyk mentioned.

Last week, Google officially changed the name of its AI chatbot Bard to Gemini. It’s available in 40 languages on the web.

