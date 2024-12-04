Google to set up setup safety engineering centre in Hyderabad, 2nd in Asia

Hyderabad: Google LLC and the Telangana Government on Wednesday, December 4, announced that the technology giant has chosen Hyderabad to set up its Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC).

The new Google security centre in Hyderabad is set to be only the fifth of its kind globally and second in the Asia Pacific region.

The new GSEC in Hyderabad will add to Google’s existing security centres in Ireland’s Dublin, Germany’s Munich, Spain’s Malaga and Japan’s Tokyo.

The centre will focus on developing India-centric security products, to tackle cybersecurity threats including financial fraud, and other online safety challenges. The centre will provide AI-driven security solutions, and create a collaborative platform for leading experts and researchers in cybersecurity.

According to the Telangana government, the announcement comes as a result of the meeting held by Google’s top executives and the Telangana chief minister and his delegation during their US visit in August 2024.

Hyderabad bagging the opportunity to house the new GSEC is considered a major win in the race for development, as many other states were in the fray after Google announced the GSEC in October.

Google, which has its largest employee base in Hyderabad, is currently building its largest office in the world outside of its US headquarters, in the city.

“We are very proud that Google has chosen Hyderabad for setting up the GSEC. This partnership is a testament to Hyderabad’s standing as a leading IT and innovation hub in the country, and world,” said CM Revant, after the partnership was signed.

Royal Hansen, CIO, Google said, “We are super excited that Google is establishing the GSEC in Hyderabad, a city that is wonderfully positioned to become the global capital and hub for safety engineering, including cyber and digital security. Hyderabad, with this partnership, can become a global centre for this huge area and cater to the needs of the world in security.

The establishment of GSEC in Hyderabad would also benefit the state’s economy, and provide enhanced job opportunities. The GSEC is expected to contribute to the safety of Telangana’s digital infrastructure and also spur academic training and research.

Google LLC are in talks with the state government, to establish a Cloud Centre of Excellence (Google C-CoE) in Hyderabad and establish a Google-led start-up incubation centre.