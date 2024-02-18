Google building its largest campus outside the US in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Google, an American multinational technology company, is building its largest campus outside the US in Hyderabad.

Construction commenced a few months ago, and completion is expected by early 2026.

Hyderabad’s Gachibowli to host largest Google campus outside US

The largest Google campus outside the US is coming up in Gachbowli. In March 2023, the company unveiled the design for the 3 million square feet building.

The 7.3-acre site was acquired by the company in 2019.

Google stated, “Upon commissioning, it will offer a highly skilled tech workforce a healthy, collaborative workplace that is both resilient and adaptable, designed to serve the city for years to come.”

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has also praised the construction of the campus in the city.

Hyderabad home to MNCs

Not only Google, but Hyderabad is also home to the largest campuses of many multinational companies.

The city attracts various MNCs not only because it is a hub for IT but also due to the availability of a skilled IT workforce.