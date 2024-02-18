Watch: Hyderabad’s skyscraper, tallest building in South India, reaches 212m

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s skyscraper by SAS Infra, the tallest building in South India, has reached 212 meters.

Upon completion, the skyscraper’s height will increase to 235 meters, making it the highest point in Hyderabad. The 57-storied building is set to be completed by March 2027.

Once finished, this skyscraper will not only be the tallest in South India but also the first 57-storied building in Hyderabad.

The project, spanning 4.5 acres, consists of five towers.

Hyderabad’s skyscraper surpasses Bengaluru’s building as tallest in South India

Prior to the construction of the skyscraper by SAS Infra in the city, a 50-story building in Bengaluru held the title of the tallest building in the southern states.

With the increase in high-rise buildings, reports suggest Hyderabad may become the second city in India with the highest number of skyscrapers by 2030.

In addition to high-rise structures, Hyderabad is currently witnessing other infrastructure developments.