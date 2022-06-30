Google’s Switch to Android app now supports all Android 12 phone

San Francisco: In a bid to make it easier for new Android users to transfer their data from an old iPhone, tech giant Google’s Switch to Android iPhone app now reportedly works with all the Android 12 smartphones.

The free iOS app, which is designed to make it easy to switch to Android, helps in transferring important data like your iPhone contacts and calendar entries.

“Once you have got your new Android phone, follow our easy setup instructions to go through the data transfer process. You will be prompted to connect your old iPhone with your new Android phone either with your iPhone cable or wirelessly via the new Switch to Android app,” the company said in a blogpost.

The company mentioned that once the user is all set, they can get started on their new Android device by checking out the company’s features.

With the Messages app and Gboard, it is easy and enjoyable to send messages, especially between friends who use Android.

Group chats, high-quality photo and video sharing, read receipts and emoji reactions are all available thanks to RCS, and thousands of emoji mashup stickers are there to help you express your feelings.

If your friends and family have Google accounts, it is easier than ever to video chat with Google Meet on Android. Or if you prefer FaceTime, you can still use that in the latest version of Chrome. Or with apps like WhatsApp in Google Play, you can chat with whomever you like for free around the globe.

Users can choose from a wide variety of Chromebooks, Wear OS smartwatches, Google TV devices and Fast Pair supported headphones, like Pixel Buds, that work better together with your phone.

In fact, some Apple products will still work with their Android device, like AirPods.The Switch to Android app initiates a transfer process by displaying a QR code on the iPhone, which you then scan to start transferring photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events.