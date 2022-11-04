Gori Nagori spotted in hijab inside Bigg Boss 16 – Viral Video

Mumbai: With crazy fights, insane drama and much more, Bigg Boss’ new season is stealing all the limelight ever since its premiere. The concept of the show and the set of contestants have always been a topic of debate among the audience. The Salman Khan-hosted show has become successful in making it to the news because of some controversial content.

Gori Nagori’s viral photo in hijab

One of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 16 is Gori Nagori. The popular dancer, who is well known for her appearances in Rajasthani and Haryanvi music videos, hails from a Muslim family. According to a report in HerZindagi, Gori’s real name is Taslima Bano.

And now, a photo of Gori wearing a hijab inside the Bigg Boss 16 house is surfacing on social media. Seems like she is walking out of the living area after offering prayers. Gori’s hijabi avatar has left the viewers in awe of her transformation. In one short video clip that is going viral, Tina Datta can be seen calling Gori ‘cute’ as the latter puts on Hijab. Check out the viral video here.

‘My family was against me’

In her interview with ETimes, Gori Nagori said that her journey to becoming a dancer was tough as her own family, including her mom, was against it.

“There were times when it was very tough, I also fought with many people, I was very stubborn and that’s why I never backed out. I still remember I would get calls from people telling me I am a Muslim and I shouldn’t be a dancer and have taken up this profession. They would tell me I shouldn’t do it,” she said.

