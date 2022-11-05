Exclusive: Double elimination in Bigg Boss 16, check names

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is set to enter its 6th week soon. The ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’ was quite an entertaining one as we saw the cast of ‘Mili’ – Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal delivering loads of fun and laughter on the show. And now all eyes are on which unlucky contestant’s journey is going to end in Bigg Boss 16 this week.

According to our exclusive inside source close to the show, no elimination will be taking place in Bigg Boss 16 this week. The nominated contestants are — Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Archana Gautam. It is being said that makers are giving all these contestants another chance to prove themselves.

Double Elimination On Cards

Source also informed us that there will be double elimination coming week. In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss will be seen announcing the names of not one but contestants who will bid goodbye to the show. According to the buzz, the current bottom 4 contestants of BB 16 are Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori. Two of these four housemates are likely to leave the show.

It is also being said that there will be wildcard entry coming week. However, let’s wait for an official confirmation from the makers.

