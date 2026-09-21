Goshamahal school’s Rs 10 lakh toilets exist only on paper: RTI

Hyderabad: An RTI query has revealed that Rs 10 lakh sanctioned for the construction of toilets at a government-aided school in Hyderabad’s Goshamahal constituency was marked “completed” in official records, despite no structure being constructed. The toilets in use at the school have now been built by the school management itself, not with the sanctioned funds.

The query, filed by Harish Singh Jamedar under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, sought details of works funded through the Goshamahal MLA’s local development funds.

The response he received reportedly shows that Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned on October 1, 2018, for the construction of two eco-green toilets at the Marwadi Hindi Vidyalaya High School, with the executing agency listed as the chairman of the Telangana State Slum Clearance Board and the status recorded as “completed.”

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On visiting the school, however, only remnants of unfinished construction material were reportedly found at the site marked for the toilets, with no functional structure in place.

B Sandhya, identified in the video as the school’s in-charge, told the visiting resident that the toilets currently in use at the school were built by the school management using its own funds, and that no toilets were provided through the MLA’s office despite the official paperwork.

Goshamahal is represented by Raja Singh, who has held the seat since 2014. He was a BJP MLA at the time the funds were reportedly sanctioned in 2018, but resigned from the party in mid-2025 and currently sits as an Independent MLA.

Siasat.com could not independently verify the RTI document cited in the video.