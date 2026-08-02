‘Got 2nd life,’ says minor who apologised for remarks against PM

New Delhi: A day after issuing a public apology for her abusive remarks against PM Narendra Modi during a student protest at Delhi’s CP, a 15-year-old girl has said she got a “second life” after his forgiveness, said media reports on Sunday, August 2.

Her mother also has profusely apologised, in another video, for the ‘jeevandaan’ to the girl.

The student, who had earlier apologised for making objectionable remarks against Modi, has spoken publicly after Modi’s video message and said she never imagined she would be forgiven. Calling it her ‘first and last mistake’, the girl had earlier sought forgiveness.

In her first video, the girl had said, “I went to Connaught Place with my friends in July. We came across a group of people who were using abusive and objectionable language against the Prime Minister. They influenced me and encouraged me to repeat those words, and I did.”

Mother speaks up

Meanwhile, in another video message, her mother has reportedly said, “PM Modi gave ‘jeevandaan’ to my daughter by forgiving her.” In a video released by PTI, the woman urged the withdrawal of FIRs against students and also sought curbs on underage social media use.

She said she had no words in reaction to people’s comments that parents like her should drown in shame. She went on to say that children in her daughter’s age group are all behaving in a similar manner. She urged the PM to restrict social media for 10-20-year-olds.

Calling the PM ‘raja of the nation’, she thanked him for forgiving her daughter, who used foul language against him.

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