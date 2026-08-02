‘Got 2nd life,’ says minor who apologised for remarks against PM

Her mother also has profusely apologised, in another video, for the 'jeevandaan' to the girl.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
‘Got 2nd life,’ says minor who apologised for remarks against PM
A screen grab of the girl's apology video.

New Delhi: A day after issuing a public apology for her abusive remarks against PM Narendra Modi during a student protest at Delhi’s CP, a 15-year-old girl has said she got a “second life” after his forgiveness, said media reports on Sunday, August 2.

Her mother also has profusely apologised, in another video, for the ‘jeevandaan’ to the girl.

The student, who had earlier apologised for making objectionable remarks against Modi, has spoken publicly after Modi’s video message and said she never imagined she would be forgiven. Calling it her ‘first and last mistake’, the girl had earlier sought forgiveness.

Subhan Bakery

In her first video, the girl had said, “I went to Connaught Place with my friends in July. We came across a group of people who were using abusive and objectionable language against the Prime Minister. They influenced me and encouraged me to repeat those words, and I did.”

Mother speaks up

Meanwhile, in another video message, her mother has reportedly said, “PM Modi gave ‘jeevandaan’ to my daughter by forgiving her.” In a video released by PTI, the woman urged the withdrawal of FIRs against students and also sought curbs on underage social media use.

She said she had no words in reaction to people’s comments that parents like her should drown in shame. She went on to say that children in her daughter’s age group are all behaving in a similar manner. She urged the PM to restrict social media for 10-20-year-olds.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Calling the PM ‘raja of the nation’, she thanked him for forgiving her daughter, who used foul language against him.

.

Lord's Engineering College
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button