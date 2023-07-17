Got better things to do: SC quashes case against Anubhav Singh Bassi

"What’s this? Why should we entertain this against some stand-up comedy show?" SC asked the petitioner.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th July 2023 5:54 pm IST
Indian comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi all set to perform in Dubai
Anubhav Singh Bassi

On Monday, the Supreme Court quashed a petition filed against stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi saying the court had better things to do.

BookMyMBBS

A bench led by Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing a petition seeking action against the comedian. According to the petitioner, Bassi had allegedly humiliated the lawyer community in one of his shows titled ‘Bas Kar Bassi’.

“What’s this? Why should we entertain this against some stand-up comedy show? Come with something better…” the bench told advocate Farhat Warsi, who appeared in person as a petitioner.

MS Education Academy

When Warsi insisted on action against Bassi as he had humiliated lawyers in his standup, the court curtly replied, “Let other lawyers take care of themselves. You don’t have to defend the entire community. You take care of yourself.”

“Case dismissed.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th July 2023 5:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button