Got better things to do: SC quashes case against Anubhav Singh Bassi

On Monday, the Supreme Court quashed a petition filed against stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi saying the court had better things to do.

A bench led by Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing a petition seeking action against the comedian. According to the petitioner, Bassi had allegedly humiliated the lawyer community in one of his shows titled ‘Bas Kar Bassi’.

“What’s this? Why should we entertain this against some stand-up comedy show? Come with something better…” the bench told advocate Farhat Warsi, who appeared in person as a petitioner.

When Warsi insisted on action against Bassi as he had humiliated lawyers in his standup, the court curtly replied, “Let other lawyers take care of themselves. You don’t have to defend the entire community. You take care of yourself.”

“Case dismissed.”