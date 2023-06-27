Goverment to collect photos and videos of Telangana movement

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday invited citizens to send photos and videos related to the Telangana movement.

People can send photos, videos and other contemporary items regarding the history of the state to the Office of the Special Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations, before July 5, a statement said.

The state formation movement of Telangana is unique, said Information and Public Relations Department Special Commissioner K Ashok Reddy.

For further details, contact assistant director G Bimal Dev on 9949351523 or through the mail – adphoto.ts@gmail.com, the statement added.

The move comes days after the culmination of the decennial celebrations of the state’s formation.

Celebrations had begun on June 2 and concluded on June 22, after the inauguration of the Martyr’s Memorial near Lumbini Park.