Government calls all-party meet on J&K terror attack

New Delhi: The government will be calling an all-party meeting on Thursday in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, official sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to chair it, they said.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Singh are speaking to leaders of various parties on the issue, the sources said.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, had demanded that the government should convene a meeting of all parties over the issue.

Singh is expected to brief leaders of different parties on the brutal terror attack targeting tourists that left at least 26 persons dead.

On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the biggest terror attack targeting civilians in a long spell of time.