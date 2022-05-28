Government hospitals improved under KCR govt rule: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana health minister Harish Rao said that due to the better facilities, the number of deliveries in government hospitals increased by 30 to 56%.

Speaking on the occasion of inaugurating a 100-beds hospital at Medak, the minister said that improving the infrastructure at government hospitals is the top priority of the TRS government.

“This mother-children health center was set up with a budget of Rs.17 crore with a capacity of 100 beds which will provide increased medical facilities for the poor people of the district. The women and Infant children need better medical care and hence the government decided to set up mother-children health centers across the state”, Rao said.

The minister appreciated the endeavors of MLA Padma Devender Reddy for this 100-bed hospital facility at Medak.

The minister said that the number of delivery cases in government hospitals was less earlier but due to the constant efforts of the TRS government the number of those preferring delivery in government hospitals increased.

Harish Rao visited the maternity ward, labor room, operation theater, pediatric ward, and other wards to review the facilities.

“The KCR government has improved the image of government hospitals. Three Super Speciality hospitals are being set up around Hyderabad. The government will provide Rs 3000 after delivery for mother and child care”, Rao said.

The minister exhorted the doctors and the paramedical staff to perform their duty with devotion to better their performance.

Harish Rao also distributed cheques among Dalit Bandhu scheme beneficiaries.