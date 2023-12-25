Government to auction Dawood Ibrahim’s properties in Mumbai, Ratnagiri

The central government is set to auction properties owned by Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai and Ratnagiri on January 5, 2024.

Earlier, four properties, including bungalows and mango orchards in Khed Taluka of Ratnagiri, were seized under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA).

Government auction of Dawood Ibrahim’s family properties

Previously, the government auctioned several properties belonging to his family.

A restaurant was sold for Rs 4.53 crore, six flats for Rs 3.53 crore, and a guest house for Rs 3.52 crore.

In December 2020, his assets in Ratnagiri were auctioned for Rs 1.10 crore.

Rumors regarding his death

Recently, rumors circulated on social media suggesting Dawood Ibrahim’s death in a Karachi hospital, in Pakistan.

However, his close aide, Chhota Shakeel, speaking to the media, dismissed the baseless rumors, asserting that the underworld don is alive. He also refuted rumors of poisoning.

He has reportedly been residing in Pakistan for decades, being the mastermind behind the 1993 blasts that claimed over 250 lives and left thousands injured.