Is Dawood Ibrahim dead? Know what Chhota Shakeel says

Amid speculation about the fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim passing away in a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, his close aide Chhota Shakeel breaks the silence.

On Monday, Shakeel told TOI that the rumours are baseless, and the underworld don is 1000 percent fit. He also dismissed rumours of poisoning the underworld don.

Meanwhile, it is reported that intelligence sources have also ruled out the possibility of India’s most wanted being poisoned.

Speculation over death of Dawood Ibrahim

Earlier reports claimed that India’s most wanted criminal, responsible for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, is admitted to the hospital under tight security.

Some netizens also claimed that the underworld don has passed away.

Dawood Ibrahim has been poisoned by an Unknown Man in Karachi! AND Dead.



There were also rumours that former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has been put under house arrest. However, the cricketer dismissed the reports about his house arrest. He refused to speak on Dawood Ibrahim.

However, as per Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim is neither poisoned nor dead.

Underworld don reportedly resides in Pakistan

Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been staying in Pakistan for the past decades, as he was the mastermind behind the 1993 blasts that killed over 250 people and left thousands injured.

While Indian authorities believe he lives in Karachi’s upmarket Clifton area, Pakistan denies it. In January 2023, his nephew informed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that he remarried in Pakistan and resides in Karachi.

It is also believed that Dawood Ibrahim still controls criminal activities in Mumbai.

In Pakistan, it is believed that he is married to a Pakistani Pathan named Maizabin and has three daughters: Marukh, Mehrin, and Maziya, and one son named Mohin Nawaz.