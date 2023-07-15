Governor Tamilisai greets Telangana people on Bonalu festival

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Bonalu festival.

The governor, in her message, said that the traditional Bonalu festival is a reflection of Telangana’s unique culture and diversified living.

“I pray to the goddess Yellamma for the health, well-being, peace and development of all people of India and Telangana on this auspicious occasion of Bonalu,” Tamilisai said.

“I convey my best wishes and greetings to the people of Telangana. I once again, pray Goddess Mahankali, on this auspicious occasion shower with her divine blessings on all the people of Telangana,” she added.

According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the Bonalu holiday in Telangana will be observed on Monday, July 17. The day has been listed under ‘general holidays.’

Bonalu begins with the ‘Ashada’ month, according to the Hindu calendar, celebrating goddess Mahankali. Devotees, especially women make offerings in the form of food to goddesses in specially decorated pots.

The festivities conclude at Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza and Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Haribowli in the old city of Hyderabad.