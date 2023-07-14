Know Bonalu holiday in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bonalu, which symbolises the unique culture of Telangana, began amid fanfare last month. The government of Telangana has declared a holiday for Bonalu.

According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, Bonalu holiday in Telangana will be observed on Monday, July 17. The day has been listed under ‘General Holidays.’

Bonalu begins with the ‘Ashada’ month, according to the Hindu calendar, celebrating goddess Mahankali. Devotees, especially women make offerings in the form of food to goddess in specially decorated pots.

Every year, the month-long festival is held in Hyderabad in three phases. Golconda Bonalu will be followed by Lashkar Bonalu, which is held at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad

The festivities conclude at Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza and at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Haribowli in the old city of Hyderabad.

It is commonly believed that the festival was first celebrated over 150 years ago following a major Cholera outbreak. People believed that the epidemic was due to the anger of Mahankali and began offering Bonalu to placate her.

Speaking at Golconda Bonalu festivities last month, minister Srinivas Yadav said the festival was being celebrated on a grand scale after the formation of Telangana state.

He said this year the government has released Rs 15 crore for conducting the festival.

