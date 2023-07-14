MLC Kavitha to join bonalu celebrations in Australia, New Zealand

Hyderabad: Telangana MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha is scheduled to visit Australia and New Zealand on July 15 and 16 respectively to participate in the Bonalu festival celebrations.

Kavitha will begin her visit in Brisbane, Australia on July 15, where she will take part in the Bonalu festival celebrations that will be organized in collaboration with Bharat Jagruthi Australia. The festivities will be held at the Gayatri Temple in Brisbane City, and several Ministers and MPs from Australia are expected to join the programme.

Moving on, on July 16, Kavitha will travel to Auckland city in New Zealand. The Bonalu festival celebrations will be held at the Ganesh Temple in Auckland city, in collaboration with the New Zealand Telangana Central Association. The event is expected to witness the participation of NRIs from nine States of New Zealand.