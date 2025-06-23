Govinda’s behaviour with a girl on flight sparks outrage, video viral

Mumbai: Bollywood star Govinda, once known as the superhit hero of the ’80s and ’90s, is in the news again. He recently surprised fans with a stylish new look, but now, he’s being trolled for a viral video that has left many confused and upset.

Govinda was spotted in a fresh avatar—he had a neat moustache, dark sunglasses, a tuxedo, and looked completely different. Fans thought it was for a movie or a TV show. Many were happy and excited to see him looking all dressed up and hoped he was making a big comeback.

Govinda’s Controversial Flight Video

A day later, a video from inside a flight started going viral. In the clip, Govinda is seen sitting next to a young girl. While taking a selfie video, he leans his head on her shoulder. The girl looks confused and uncomfortable. Govinda, however, is smiling into the camera. People were quick to say the video felt awkward and wrong.

Internet Users Slam Govinda

As soon as the video went viral, netizens began trolling him. Comments like “Creep No.1” and “What is he doing?” flooded social media. Some wondered if the girl was a minor or just a stranger sitting next to him. A few even thought she looked like Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, though it’s not confirmed.

Some people said it might not be Govinda at all and could be his lookalike. But most believe it is him, especially because he’s wearing the same outfit from his recent public appearance.

Marriage and Comeback Talk

Govinda’s wife Sunita recently said that the people around him don’t give him honest advice. She also said he should stop thinking like it’s the 1990s and start doing new kinds of roles, especially on OTT platforms.