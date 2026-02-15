‘Let’s see how long the Khans last’ : Govinda’s old interview goes viral

Hyderabad: Govinda, one of the biggest stars of Bollywood in the 90s, is still a name many people remember. Known for his great acting, dancing, and comic timing, he became a favourite during his peak years. Even now, he makes news because of his bold statements and personal life issues. Recently, an old interview of Govinda from the 90s has gone viral on social media, sparking a lot of discussion.

Govinda’s Bold Predictions About the Khans

In the interview titled “Govinda in Full Blast,” the actor talked about his fellow stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ajay Devgn. Govinda, at the height of his success, confidently said, “Let’s see how long Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh, and Ajay are going to last.” He also commented on Amitabh Bachchan’s career, saying, “Where has even Amitabh given a hit in the last 10 years?” At that time, Amitabh Bachchan was going through a rough phase in his career.

At his peak, Govinda once questioned the longevity of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn.



But cinema and life don't always move according to personal whims. Stardom isn't just about peak moments; it's about reinvention, resilience, and surviving the long run.

The Success of the Khans

Today, the Khans have proved Govinda’s predictions wrong. Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan have become global stars, and their popularity continues to grow. Shah Rukh Khan’s films keep breaking records, Salman Khan remains a commercial powerhouse, and Aamir Khan’s movies are loved worldwide. Their success has spread far beyond India, with their films being popular all over the globe.

Reflections on Govinda’s Boldness

Govinda made these comments when he was at the peak of his career, with hits like Hero No.1 and Coolie No.1. Some people think his comments were arrogant, but others remember his confidence as part of his star power. While his predictions didn’t age well, they remind us of how quickly things can change in Bollywood, and how the industry is full of surprises.