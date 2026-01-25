Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja to make Bollywood debut: Report

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sajid Khan has returned to direction after a long break. He has started shooting for his upcoming horror film titled Hundred. According to reports, the film went on floors on January 23 at Mumbai’s Film City. The makers chose Basant Panchmi as the special day to begin filming.

This project marks Sajid Khan’s comeback to filmmaking and also signals a major shift from his usual comedy genre to horror.

Hundred will introduce Yashvardhan Ahuja to Bollywood. He is the son of veteran actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. The film also stars Nitanshi Goel, who recently gained popularity for her role in Laapataa Ladies (2024).

The film is being produced by Amar Butala’s Guilty By Association Media along with Balaji Telefilms, headed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Amar Butala’s Strong Production Background

Producer Amar Butala has worked on several successful films in the past. He produced Mission Majnu (2023) and co-produced hit films such as Mission Mangal, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Tubelight, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He also served as associate producer on Himmatwala (2013), which was earlier directed by Sajid Khan.

Interestingly, Sajid Khan began his directorial journey with a horror short film in Darna Zaroori Hai (2006). After years of making comedy films, he is now returning to the horror genre with Hundred. His last directorial was Humshakals(2014). He later exited Housefull 4 following serious allegations against him.

In December 2025, Sajid Khan suffered a foot fracture while shooting in Mumbai and underwent surgery. His sister, filmmaker Farah Khan, confirmed that the surgery was successful and he has recovered well.