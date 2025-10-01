Govinda’s wife Sunita breaks silence on affair, marriage buzz

Hyderabad: Govinda, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars of the 1990s, is loved for his dance moves, comedy timing, and colorful fashion. His songs and films made him a superstar, and even today, fans remember his charm. But while his career made headlines for years, his personal life is now in the spotlight. His marriage with Sunita Ahuja, which has lasted 38 years, is facing fresh rumours.

The Latest Buzz

This year, reports said Govinda was having an affair with a 30-year-old Marathi actress. Soon, talk of separation between him and Sunita spread online. Sunita recently appeared in her vlog with Sambhavna Seth and spoke about these rumours. She admitted that she and Govinda have been living in separate houses for 15 years, though he still visits often.

Sunita on Sugar Daddy Culture

Talking about the affair rumours, Sunita said, “Kya hota hai naa jo ladkiyan aajkal aati hai struggle karne ke liye, inko sugar daddy ki adat pad gayi hai. Koi naa koi ladkiyan sochti hain ki humara ghar chal jaayega, pocket money mil jaayega. Jabtak main naa pakdun, lekin agar pakad liya toh fir voh hain naa Sunny Deol ka haath hai mera, 5 kg ka hai.”

She also said if she ever caught Govinda cheating, she would be the first to tell the media.

Living Apart but Still Connected

Sunita added, “Main aur Chi Chi rehte aamne samne hai 15 saal se lekin aana jaana karte rehte hain voh ghar par. Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega voh kabhi sukhi nahi rahega, bechain rahega. Maine bachpan se leke apni puri zindagi de di usko, aaj bhi itna pyaar karti hun. Narazgi 100% hai kyunki main bhi toh sun hi rahi hun naa. Lekin, main bhut strong hun kyunki mere pass mere bacche hain.”