Govt advises OTT platforms to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content

New Delhi: The government on Thursday, May 8, advised OTT platforms to discontinue streaming of Pakistan-origin content, including web series, films and podcasts, with immediate effect.

The advisory by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting comes in the wake of strikes by Indian armed forces on terror sites in Pakistan to avenge the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

“In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect,” the advisory issued by the ministry said.

Earlier, India banned Pakistani drama channels on YouTube, including ARY, Har Pal Geo and Hum TV, amongst the most popular ones.

Pakistani dramas that have been developing a massive fandom in the country are a big source of entertainment for Indian families due to their emotional narratives, relatable characters, and compact episode lengths. The craze over Pakistani dramas on YouTube started in 2016 with Zindagi Gulzar Hai, featuring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, and intensified with hits such as Humsafar, Mere Humsafar, and Tere Bin.

Also Read India bans Pakistani drama channels on YouTube

Despite political tensions, Indian viewers kept watching these dramas on YouTube. Actors such as Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali, and Yumna Zaidi have become extremely popular across the border, with fan pages and discussions flourishing online.

Additionally, the Indian government banned Pakistani actors from Instagram in India.

Initially, India banned only 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading provocative and communally sensitive content, along with false and misleading narratives targeting India, its Army, and security agencies. However, now the ban has been extended to Pakistani dramas on YouTube.

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s Abir Gulaal has also been banned by both countries.

India defended the ban, stating that they were spreading false and unverified information aimed at creating panic, inciting communal disharmony, and disturbing public order within India, according to an official statement. The banned channels were allegedly posting fake news on various subjects, such as the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, and India’s foreign relations in light of the Pahalgam terror attack.