CAA: Govt allows select minorities to stay in India without passport

The Union Home Ministry on Monday, September 1, issued an order announcing that the government now exempts minority communities, namely, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian fleeing religious persecution from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, who entered the country by December 31, 2024, without requiring valid passports or travel documents.

“A person belonging to a minority community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, namely, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian, who was compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution or fear of religious persecution and entered into India on or before the 31st December, 2024,” read the order from the home ministry.

Interestingly, the order did not name Muslims. This is in line with the BJP-led government’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that was passed in 2019 to facilitate this. It had le to severe protests from Muslims and other citizens who said the law is discriminatory in nature and that it can also be misused to disenfranchise Muslims in the country.

In fact, over the last few months the central government and BJP-led state governments have been targeting Indian Muslims from West Bengal who were being picked up on false allegations of being Bangladeshi citizens. Several prominent activists including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are currently in jail having spent nearly five years in prison on charges of inciting riots in Delhi amid the anti-CAA protests.

It was issued as part of a series of directives made public by the Union Home Ministry, under the newly enacted Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which came into effect on Monday, September 1.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, aims to grant the Union government the power to control the entry and exit of individuals into and from India by regulations that outline requirements for travel documents, such as passports, and govern various aspects of foreign nationals’ stay, including visa rules, registration procedures, and other related matters.

Previously, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was enforced last year, extended the eligibility for citizenship only to non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

While the recent directive allows certain individuals to stay in India without documentation if they arrived by December 31, 2024, it doesn’t guarantee citizenship.

In contrast, the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act offers a path to citizenship for persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India before December 2014.

The CAA’s exclusion of Muslims sparked widespread protests and concerns about discrimination, secularism, and potential disenfranchisement.