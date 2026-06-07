Govt announces recruitment for 3K Civil Police Constables posts

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued a notification for direct recruitment of 3,395 Civil Police Constables.

Of the total vacancies, 2,266 positions are earmarked for male candidates, 755 for women, 257 for serving male personnel, 82 for serving women personnel, and 35 vacancies for transgender candidates. Selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs 37,500 to Rs 76,100 and will also be covered under the National Pension System (NPS).

The minimum age requirement is 18 years, but a one-time age relaxation of five years in the upper age limit is allowed. Under the revised norms, the upper age ceiling is 33 years for General category candidates, 35 years for SC/ST and backward class candidates, and 38 years for tribal community applicants.

Applicants must have completed pre-university course (PUC) or an equivalent qualification recognised by the government. Those who have completed courses under CBSE, ISC, NIOS, or a three-year diploma programme can also apply.

The application window will open from June 8 to July 3. Interested candidates should submit applications on the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) recruitment portal.

For more details, contact KEA helpdesk at 080-23460460.