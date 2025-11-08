Govt approves road works worth over Rs 60,000 crore for Telangana

Hyderabad: In a significant development move, the government sanctioned Rs 60,799 crore for road works in Telangana, roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, announced on Saturday, November 8.

The approved projects include the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway’s expansion from the present 4 lanes to 8 lanes at a cost of Rs Rs 10,400 crore.

Another Rs 36,000 crore has been sanctioned for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project. The six-lane road is expected to transform the state’s transport network completely.

Another Rs 11,399 crore has been sanctioned for Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects, which include the construction of new roads in rural areas and conversion of single-lane roads into double-lane roads. Tenders for these projects will be floated soon.

Additionally, Rs 8,000 crore has been allocated for a 52-km elevated corridor from Mannanur to Srisailamn and Rs 20,000 crore for Greenfield Highway connecting Hyderabad’s Future City to Bandar Port via Amaravati.

Expressing confidence, state roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the projects would help boost global investments and provide job opportunities for the rural youth.