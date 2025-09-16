34 road, bridge projects worth Rs 868 cr sanctioned for Telangana: Gadkari

Gadkari stated that these projects will cover a total length of 422.36 kilometres.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 16th September 2025 9:27 am IST
The image shows a picture of Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari. April 22, 2025
Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that the Centre has sanctioned 34 road and bridge projects in Telangana with an investment of Rs 868 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

Announcing on the social media platform X, Gadkari stated that these projects will cover a total length of 422.36 kilometres.

“These initiatives are aimed at significantly enhancing connectivity and strengthening the State’s transport network. The Central Government remains resolute in its commitment to advancing road infrastructure in Telangana, thereby fostering inclusive growth and balanced regional development,” the minister said on X.

Responding to the announcement, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy expressed his appreciation.

