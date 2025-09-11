Telangana CM moots bullet train from Hyderabad to Chennai

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday mooted a bullet train service from Shamshabad on the Hyderabad outskirts to Chennai.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport of Hyderabad is located at Shamshabad.

Reddy held a meeting with officials on the pending railway projects and those to be taken up for future needs.

He also favoured a railway line which would connect to the greenfield highway from the proposed ‘Bharat Future City’ here to the Machilipatnam port in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh via the latter’s capital city of Amaravati.

He asked the officials to prepare proposals for new railway lines to meet the needs of the future, an official release said.

He told the officials about the necessity of a ‘Regional Ring Rail’ on Hyderabad outskirts (where the government has prepared plans to develop a Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Reddy had earlier said the state government would develop the proposed ‘Future City’ here as a role model for the country in generating employment and livelihood opportunities, besides the provision of civic amenities.