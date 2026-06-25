Govt-auctioned Raidurg land was Waqf property, says Jamia Nizamia

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has earned over Rs 1490 crore from the auction of prime land parcels in Raidurg, Knowledge City, including plots that fetched a record Rs 237 crore per acre. However, Jamia Nizamia has alleged that part of the land sold by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) belongs to the institution and had already been recognised as Waqf property on the Centre’s UMEED portal before the auction was conducted.

The institution has objected to the sale of land in Survey No. 83/1, asserting that the property, bearing UMEED portal identification number TS0518E14RR22DA001, was uploaded, scrutinised and approved as Waqf land after verification under the Waqf Act, 2025.

According to Jamia Nizamia officials, representations were submitted to the district Collector, Revenue Divisional Officer and Tahsildar before the auction, informing them that the land was Waqf property and that a related civil revision petition was pending before the Telangana High Court. They alleged that the auction proceeded despite these communications, with neither the state government nor the Minorities Welfare Department responding.

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The claim gains significance as Survey No. 83/1 is already the subject of another legal dispute. The State Bank of India (SBI) has approached the Telangana High Court challenging TGIIC’s e-auction of land in the same survey number, contending that the parcel had originally been allotted to the bank in 2010. The court has granted an interim stay in the matter, adding to the uncertainty surrounding ownership and auction rights over portions of the survey number.

Sources associated with the Waqf Board alleged that efforts were being made to blame Jamia Nizamia for “losing” the land despite the existence of documentary evidence, including the Waqfnama and entries in the Kitab-ul-Auqaf, supporting its claim.

Legal experts said the Waqf Board could seek action against TGIIC and revenue authorities if it establishes that the land had already been verified and approved as Waqf property before the auction.

No response was available from TGIIC or the Telangana government at the time of publication.