Govt backtracks, says CM Revanth has no duplicate voter list entry

Hyderabad: Confusion surrounding Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s duplicate voter list entry refuses to end. The state government’s fact-check page has now deleted its earlier post acknowledging the duplicate entry and now states that his name does not appear in the electoral rolls of Achampet Assembly Constituency.

In an X post on Tuesday, July 14, the fact-check page had stated that Revanth Reddy’s name appearing in the voter lists of two different Assembly constituencies was an anomaly, which would be rectified through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

It also added that CM’s family has wished to retain the voter registration in Kodangal and has requested deletion of the entry from the Kondareddypally electoral roll.

That post now stands deleted.

Also Read Telangana govt clarifies on Revanth’s duplicate voter list entry

In a different post later in the day, the fact-check page stated that Revanth Reddy’s name does not appear in the Achampet Assembly Constituency or anywhere else in Nagarkurnool district.

According to electoral records, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, holding the EPIC number TES0274035, is registered as a voter in the Kodangal Assembly Constituency, it said.

Reddy is an MLA from the Kodangal Assembly constituency. His 2023 election affidavit also shows his residence as H No 1-209 in Kodangal village, Vikarabad district. His native place, however, is Kondareddypally, which falls under the Achampet Assembly constituency.