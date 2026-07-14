Telangana govt clarifies on Revanth’s duplicate voter list entry

Hyderabad: After Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s name appearing twice in the voter list of two different Assembly constituencies came to light, the state government on Tuesday, July 14, said that the anomaly will be rectified through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

“The Electoral Commission has clarified that the appearance of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s name in two electoral rolls with the same EPIC number is an electoral roll anomaly that is being addressed through the ongoing SIR exercise,” the Telangana government’s fact check page stated in a post on X.

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The Electoral Commission has clarified that the appearance of Chief Minister A. Revanth

Reddy's name in two electoral rolls with the same EPIC number is an electoral roll anomaly that is being addressed through the… — FactCheck_Telangana (@FactCheck_TG) July 14, 2026

The post further stated that the presence of the same EPIC number in two electoral rolls does not establish that a person is entitled to vote in two constituencies.

The CM’s family has informed the electoral authorities that they wish to retain the voter registration in Kodangal and have requested deletion of the entry from the Kondareddypally electoral roll, it stated.

Also Read SIR in Telangana reveals duplicate voter entry of CM Revanth

Revanth Reddy enrolled in two constituencies

The Chief Minister’s name appears in both the Kodangal Assembly constituency, which he represents in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, and the Achampet Assembly constituency. The EPIC number in both entries is TES0274035.

Reddy’s 2023 election affidavit records his residence as H No 1-209 in Kodangal village, Vikarabad district. His native place, however, is Kondareddypally, which falls under the Achampet Assembly constituency.

The state government said that electors’ names may appear in more than one constituency due to migration or failure to update records. The SIR exercise is specifically intended to identify and rectify all duplicates, outdated and erroneous entries in the electoral rolls, it said.