SIR in Telangana reveals duplicate voter entry for CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s name has appeared in two Assembly constituencies in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls in Telangana.

According to election data, the chief minister’s name is enrolled in the Kodangal Assembly constituency under the Mahabubnagar Parliamentary constituency and the Achampet Assembly constituency under the Nagarkurnool Parliamentary constituency.

The EPIC number in both entries is TES0274035.

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Under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, a person is not entitled to be registered in the electoral rolls of more than one constituency.

Furthermore, his name is misspelt as ‘Anumula Revant Reddy’ instead of ‘Anumula Revanth Reddy’

The duplicate entry and a spelling error can be corrected by submitting Form 7 and Form 8, respectively, to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) concerned