Govt ‘bulldozing’ delimitation via women’s quota, says Gogoi

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday, April 16, alleged that the government wants to “bulldoze” delimitation in the name of women’s reservation, and asserted that if it is really committed to implementing the women’s quota law it should do so immediately on the basis of the current strength of Lok Sabha.

Initiating the discussion on the three bills moved to amend the women’s quota law and set up a delimitation commission, Gogoi said the bills are “anti-women, anti-caste census, anti-Constitution and anti-federal structure of the country”.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women’s quota law was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday after a division of votes.

Two ordinary bills — the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to implement the proposed amended women’s quota law in Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir — were also introduced in the House.

In his remarks in the Lower House, Gogoi accused the government of attempting to take political advantage through delimitation and gerrymandering.

“What they did through delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir and in Assam, the want to do in the whole country in the name of women’s reservation,” the Congress’ deputy leader in the House said, adding the government’s actions were “shameful”.

He pointed out that the government’s bill states that amendments were needed as delimitation would take time.

“What that means is that you are not in favour of women’s reservation in reality and are creating obstacles repeatedly,” Gogoi said.

He accused the BJP of indulging in “politics of symbolism” and said these three bills show that they are not aimed at women’s reservation but to get delimitation done through the “backdoor”.

Gogoi alleged that the government is bulldozing delimitation in the name of women’s reservation. The Congress leader alleged that the BJP in the past had used delimitation as a weapon to further its political ambitions.

“Our party is in favour of women’s reservation but you must make it simple. It should be implemented on the current strength of the House — 543 — and must not be linked to delimitation,” Gogoi asserted.

He said the other apprehension is that the government is not in favour of caste census and does not want to implement it.

Gogoi accused the government of slowly weakening the Constitution.

Taking a swipe at Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gogoi said it seemed from the minister’s speech that women’s bill is being discussed for the first time and is being considered for the first time.

“But in 2023, they made the same arguments, what the home minister (Amit Shah) said last time, the law minister repeated those remarks. It was said that the prime minister (Narendra Modi) had taken a big step and women’s reservation would be finally given but it was not done,” he said.

The Bills were introduced after a fiery 40-minute debate following which the opposition pressed for the division of votes to introduce the Constitutional (131st Amendment) Bill.

The Bill was later introduced with 251 members supporting it and 185 members voting against the introduction.