Govt call special session of Parliament between Sep 18 and 22

There was no official word on the agenda of the session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st August 2023 5:10 pm IST
Parliament session: Congress move adjournment motion to discuss Manipur situation
The Indian Parliament.

New Delhi: The government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

There was no official word on the agenda of the session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

Also Read
Chidambaram nominated to parliamentary panel on home affairs

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” he said on X.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st August 2023 5:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button