Govt carrying out attack against MGNREGA in garb of digitisation: Cong

New Delhi: Congress on Monday targeted the BJP government for mandating payments for the MGNREGA via Aadhaar-based payments system.

Congress said that the government is fundamentally anti-poor and under the grab of digitisation they are carrying out a massive attack against the scheme.

Targeting the government, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said: “Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s government is a fundamentally anti-poor and destructive regime. Under the garb of digitisation, they are carrying out a massive attack against MGNREGA, the most vital safety net for rural India.”

“Now, because of the massive under-enrolment, they’re forced to give another extension but their agenda is clear – keep the poor impoverished, make their rich friends richer,” the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet.

He also attached a news report claiming that 41.1 per cent of the MGNREGA workers are out of the Aadhaar-based wage system.

On August 30, Congress General Secretary communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh also targeted the government for mandating payments for the MGNREGA via the Aadhaar based payments system saying that is trying to delay the inevitable with its continued ‘experiments with technology’ and it must stop weaponizing Aadhaar and technology to deny the most vulnerable citizens their social welfare benefits.

