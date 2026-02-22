Kondapur to get govt college after HYDRAA clears encroachments

Hyderabad: After Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) cleared encroachments from seven acres of land in Kondapur, the state government on Sunday, February 22, said that it will establish a Junior college/school on the reclaimed land.

The previous day, HYDRAA had removed encroachments from Rajarajeshwari Nagar Colony, where, according to the 1993 layout plan, five acres had been allocated for a government junior college, about one acre for a school, more than one acre for parks and 2,181 square yards for a community hall.

However, residents had complained that small shops, kirana stores, showrooms and temporary sheds had come up on the open land and asked HYDRAA to protect the land.

On Sunday, the state government assured locals that all the freed-up land will be used as intended, earning praises from residents.