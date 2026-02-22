Kondapur to get govt college after HYDRAA clears encroachments

The pervious day, HYDRAA had removed encroachments from Rajarajeshwari Nagar Colony five acres had been allocated for a government junior college.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd February 2026 9:53 pm IST
Group of officials and locals discussing the new government college project in Kondapur.
Govt college to come up in Kondapur after HYDRAA clears encroachments

Hyderabad: After Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) cleared encroachments from seven acres of land in Kondapur, the state government on Sunday, February 22, said that it will establish a Junior college/school on the reclaimed land.

The previous day, HYDRAA had removed encroachments from Rajarajeshwari Nagar Colony, where, according to the 1993 layout plan, five acres had been allocated for a government junior college, about one acre for a school, more than one acre for parks and 2,181 square yards for a community hall.

However, residents had complained that small shops, kirana stores, showrooms and temporary sheds had come up on the open land and asked HYDRAA to protect the land.

Add as a preferred source on Google

On Sunday, the state government assured locals that all the freed-up land will be used as intended, earning praises from residents.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd February 2026 9:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button