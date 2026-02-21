HYDRAA clears encroachments on land worth Rs 1,400 crore in Kondapur

The land was approved by the gram panchayat in 1993.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st February 2026 5:31 pm IST
HYDRAA cleared encroachments in Kondapur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), on Saturday, February 21, removed encroachments on seven acres of land worth Rs 1,400 crore at Kondapur in Serilingampally, Ranga Reddy district.

According to a release, the land was approved by the gram panchayat in 1993. Five acres were allocated for a government junior college, about one acre for a school, more than one acre for parks and 2,181 square yards for a community hall.

The drive was carried out after a complaint by Rajarajeshwari Nagar Colony Welfare Association during the weekly Prajavani. The association alleged that small shops, kirana stores, showrooms and temporary sheds had encroached over the years.

Raising objections to Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) approvals for plots falling in Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) areas, the association questioned how park and public utility space could be claimed by private persons.

On direction by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, officials conducted an inspection and confirmed that the land had been encroached.

The area has been fenced and will be redesigned for public use.

