Govt commemorates Gaddar’s legacy with memorial at Necklace Road

Hyderabad: The first death anniversary of Gaddar was commemorated at Ravindra Bharati. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted Gaddar’s enduring influence on the state’s policies and initiatives.

Bhatti noted that the ideals of Gaddar are being implemented in the Indiramma Rajyam people’s government. To honor Gaddar’s memory, the state government is allotting one acre of land on Necklace Road in Hyderabad for the establishment of Gaddar’s memorial garden.

Additionally, the state government is sanctioning Rs 3 crore to the Gaddar Foundation. This fund will support research on Gaddar’s thoughts and organize programs in his name across the state.

Bhatti highlighted that Gaddar’s ideas are reflected in the policy decisions of the state government. One significant initiative is the construction of houses for the poor, costing Rs 5 lakh each, which aligns with Gaddar’s vision.

Bhatti recalled that Gaddar named his padayatra from Adilabad to Khammam as the People’s March. During his final days, Gaddar walked with Bhatti from Adilabad to Khammam under the scorching sun, singing and energizing the people, which played a crucial role in the success of the padayatra.