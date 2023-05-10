Govt committed to develop Hyderabad despite challenges: KTR

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration Minister of Telangana state, KTR, recently commented on the development and ongoing challenges in Greater Hyderabad. While acknowledging the issues that the city faces, KTR emphasized that the government is working on developing a special strategy to enhance the city and provide basic facilities to its people.

During his participation in the development works of Begumpet, KTR highlighted some of the key initiatives that the government has taken to improve the city. He stated that large-scale flyovers are being constructed to improve the transport system, and massive steps are being taken to ensure 24-hour quality electricity and clean drinking water supply. Furthermore, KTR emphasized the importance of developing ponds and drains and ensuring better drainage systems.

KTR also acknowledged the positive feedback that Hyderabad has received in terms of its development, including from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who compared the city to New York, and film actor Laya, who noted its resemblance to Los Angeles and New York. However, he made it clear that while Hyderabad may have come a long way, there are still a lot of improvements to be made, and the government is working towards them.

KTR stressed that the government’s development work is irrespective of religion and caste, and one lakh double bedroom houses have been constructed, which will be distributed in the next four months. He criticized the BJP leaders for their lack of contribution to the city’s development, and highlighted that the government has distributed compensation of Rs 660 crore to the flood victims in Hyderabad.

KTR acknowledged that while there are ongoing problems in Greater Hyderabad, the government is committed to developing the city and providing basic facilities to its people. He emphasized that there is still much work to be done, but the government is working diligently towards improving the city’s infrastructure and quality of life for its citizens.